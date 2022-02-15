James Harden has been publicly quiet since being traded to the Sixers last week, but he’ll break his silence Tuesday afternoon in a press conference where he’ll be officially introduced by the team.

The Sixers will also introduce veteran power forward Paul Millsap, who was also part of last week’s trade with the Nets that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond to Brooklyn.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, owner Josh Harris, and Daryl Morey — the team’s president of basketball operations whose relationship with Harden dates back to their time with the Houston Rockets — will also be on hand to answer questions about the trade and the team moving forward.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at noon on Tuesday, and can be streamed live right here on Inquirer.com:

Harden continues to rehab his left hamstring, which caused him to miss his final six games with the Nets.

As a result, he won’t take the court this week for the Sixers and won’t participate in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Cleveland. His first game with Philadelphia could be Friday, Feb. 25 in Minnesota against the Timberwolves, though the team could wait until they take on the New York Knicks on March 2 at the Wells Fargo Center.

“Fitting James Harden into an offense is not that hard. It really isn’t. He’s just a terrific basketball player, so you don’t need to overcomplicate it,” Rivers said Monday.

