I cannot tell you that newly acquired 76er James “The Beard” Harden will help get Philadelphia a championship, but I can tell you this: Philadelphians on Sixers Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit have already won. Their treasure is forthcoming, one of memes, GIFs, and other viral content contained within the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Harden.

Internet connoisseurs say Harden’s facial expressions, beard, and mannerisms have among the largest digital footprints out of current hoopers. On the surface, it’s almost surprising that Harden out-internets more beloved, and dare I say “cookie-cutter,” players like Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Yes, Harden, the 2018 MVP, is easily one of the top 15 players in the league. But he’s been accused of phoning his talents in when he doesn’t want to play and a lack of loyalty for recent franchise moves.

Still, Brandon Wink, associate editor of meme dictionary “Know Your Meme,” described Harden’s basketball skills as being almost secondary when it comes to his ability to go viral. Pairing him with a team that is equally energetic and has a lot of chemistry will only lead to more viral moments from Harden.

“He shows that he’s having fun and people respond to that,” said Wink. “When he’s on the bench and one of his players makes a clutch shot, he jumps up and down, he gets excited. People love that.”

A prime example of that magic sauce can be seen in a photo of Game 2 of the 2011 Western Conference Finals. A young Harden and Kevin Durant, who are playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, are celebrating a shot in a close game against the Mavericks. Well, Durant is celebrating — leaning forward, arms clenched — Harden is looking up, sticking his tongue out.

Fans superimposed “MOM MADE PIZZA ROLLS” on the photo and the rest is internet history.

As Harden’s star rose, so did his exposure, Wink said. It’s easy to catch someone doing an iconic move when cameras are watching their every move.

In 2015 Harden would break the internet again. After scoring more than 40 points for the second night in a row, this time on the Houston Rockets, a sideline reporter asked Harden if he had “his rhythm going.” Harden’s response was a sassy eyeroll and a slide away from the reporter, ending the interview.

An exchange like that offers entertainment value to those who might not even know who Harden is, said Jeff McDevitt, a social video producer for the WWE who spends his days thinking about what makes content go viral, and a Sixers fan. He made a video ahead of the trade, highlighting some of Harden’s most meme-able moments.

McDevitt said Harden’s online appeal boils down to this idea that he’s a guy enjoying life, something especially true in his Houston years from 2012 to 2020.

“He was a dancing maniac pregame,” said McDevitt. “Every night at 6:30 when he was warming up, there’d be some video of him just grooving along to the music in the arena.”

Sometimes it’s good dancing, full of swag, sometimes it’s a silly face, other times Harden is caught upset because he didn’t get a call. In any case, it’s an organic detail that sets Harden apart from the heavily curated online content pushed out by franchises. Players posturing after a dunk in a GIF is not very useful to non-basketball fans.

A GIF of Harden bouncing a basketball in frustration and the basketball hitting him in the face? Perfect for when you accidentally remind your boss about a meeting.

Harden’s knack for becoming a meme will likely reach new heights with the Sixers, a team with players who understand the internet and a fan base that’s used to commiserating, celebrating, and defending their team during the almost decadelong Process.

Sam Hinkie, the Sixers general manager who fathered The Process, was hired in 2013, at a time when platforms like Twitter were exploding in popularity.

“The Process was a really big internet thing,” said McDevitt. “Since they were losing so many games on the court, everything was sort of decided on the court of the internet and social media of whether this was the right or wrong thing to do.”

And who could forget “Burnergate,” one of the team’s biggest scandals, which was all about how then-general manager Bryan Colangelo’s wife admitted to creating fake Twitter accounts where she disclosed sensitive franchise information and trashed players.

Thus The Process years steadily fed the fanbase, which was quick to give Hinkie the meme treatment.

Not to be left out, the team’s current centerpiece Joel Embiid has a strong grasp on internet culture himself, asking out Rihanna on Twitter and posting an obscure meme celebrating Ben Simmons’ trade to the Nets.

So while we don’t know how Harden will gel with the team, we can expect him and Embiid to break the internet on more than one occasion.

“Just wait till the playoffs,” said Wink.