James Harden gave the impression that Philadelphia is his forever place.

The perennial All-NBA guard spoke as if he intended to remain a 76er throughout his and Joel Embiid’s career prime.

“I’m in a place where I can be the best James Harden I can be on the court,” Harden said during his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

However, this is Harden’s third team in 14 months. He said it wasn’t planned that way, noting there were a lot of ups and downs last season with the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.

“That’s in the past, I’m excited,” he said. “I’m healthy. And it is an opportunity of a lifetime.”

So much so that Harden said he will opt in to his $47.3 million contract for next season and can sign a four-year, $223 million extension at the start of free agency.

There was a lot of excitement over at 3 Banner Way after the Sixers acquired Harden and Paul Millsap from the Nets in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks on Thursday.

The Sixers headed into Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics with a 34-22 record. They were in fifth place and 2½ games behind first-place Miami Heat.

Their success was a testament to Embiid, the league’s MVP frontrunner and leading scorer at 29.5 points per game. As impressive as Embiid has been, the Sixers were set to struggle in the postseason.

That’s because they didn’t have a consistent second scoring option. Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, and Tyrese Maxey were the best internal candidates to assume that role. All three have had solid offensive performances while playing with Embiid. They just weren’t consistent.

All that changed with the acquisition of Harden, a three-time scoring champion and arguably the league’s best isolation threat.

Though undersized at 6-foot-7, Millsap will serve as a reserve center. The 16th-year veteran and four-time All-Star was someone the Sixers sought in free agency this past summer. Millsap, who turned 37 on Thursday, ultimately signed with the Nets.

However, things didn’t mesh well in Brooklyn. So he’s been back at home in Atlanta since mid-January while the Nets looked to trade him. Millsap, a former Atlanta Hawks teammate of Sixers general manager Elton Brand, was actually participating in a 5-on-5 scrimmage in the gym he owns when notified of the trade.

His leadership and play off the bench could be an X-factor for the Sixers. Millsap, who lost weight and strengthened his legs, said he’s in the best shape of his life.

Working out in Atlanta the past month enabled him to get back to doing what’s made him successful several seasons ago.

“I tried to reinvent and become a version of that guy,” he said. “That started with my body and mind. I was able to get some rest and some time.”

While Millsap is an asset, Harden received the Lion’s share of questions during Tuesday’s press conference. At one point, Millsap even thanked a reporter for finally asking a question addressed to him.

“First off, I appreciate it,” he said. “I was getting a little worried up there.”

But no one should have been surprised by the attention Harden received. He’s the guy that Morey and the Sixers coveted before last season started.

Co-owner Michael Rubin wanted to bring Harden to the Sixers to form a dominant duo with Embiid. Morey has a great relationship with Harden from their days with the Rockets. He was the team’s analytics-driven general manager and Harden was the team’s main attraction.

Morey attempted to reunite with Harden last season, offering Simmons and Matisse Thybulle as part of a trade package.

Harden said the Sixers were his preferred destination a season ago.

“When I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice,” he said. “It just didn’t happen.”

The Rockets traded him to the Nets, where the 2018 MVP was part of a Big Three with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Jan. 13, 2021 as part of a four-team trade. However, his time in Brooklyn didn’t last long as Harden forced a trade to the Sixers.

“You know just the details, I don’t really want to get into the Brooklyn situation,” Harden said. “I just knew for a very long time this was a perfect fit and obviously you had a big man, the best big man in the league in Joel and obviously the coaching, just top to bottom it makes sense. I’m just happy and blessed that I’m here.

“As Doc [Rivers] and everybody knows and everybody wants to win, and be the last team standing. So I’m excited for the opportunity.” But Harden was asked why didn’t he end up with the Sixers if that’s where he initially wanted to be? “I don’t know,” Harden responded with a laugh.

But it was a valid question. The way it was presented a year ago was that Harden had the option to choose where he wanted to go.

“I wish it worked like that,” said Harden, denying that assertion. “But you know, organization, they got to do what’s best for their team, present and future. So, it didn’t work like that. And I had to go to Brooklyn, which obviously we all know that could have been something special. But for whatever reason, it was for that.

“So here I am today.”

Harden said the uncertainty of Irving’s playing status played a minimal part in how things developed in his decision to leave Brooklyn. The unvaccinated Irving is able to play only in games outside New York after missing the first 35 games of the season. The Nets are also dealing with Durant still being sidelined after suffering a sprain against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 15.

As a result, the situation was far from what Harden envisioned. Harden, Durant and Irving played just 16 games together after he went to Brooklyn last season in the trade.

But with Durant sidelined and Irving serving as a part-time player, the Nets’ season has been a huge disappointment. The preseason favorites to win the NBA title are in eighth place with a 30-27 record. Brooklyn snapped an 11-game skid during Monday’s 109-87 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

“Honestly, obviously, me and Kyrie are really good friends,” Harden said. “Whatever he was going through, is still going through, that’s his personal preference. But it definitely did impact the team because originally obviously with me KD and Kyrie on the court and you know winning covers up a lot of that stuff.

“But it was unfortunate that we played 16 games out of whatever it was and it is what it is. But here in Philly is an opportunity and I’m looking forward to it.”

Harden is looking forward to forming a dominant tandem with Embiid once he makes his Sixers debut following the All-Star break. Harden, who’s dealing with left hamstring tightness, could return for the contest at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 25.

But he’s already bonding with teammates. He worked out with second-year guard Tyrese Maxey following Monday’s practice. Then after Tuesday’s shootaround, Harden showed Embiid how to do his trademark step-back three-pointer.

He responded “he-- yeah” to being asked if winning the NBA title is possible this season.

Harden knows the transformation to championship team won’t happen overnight. But he noticed that the players have the right mindset.

“After the break it’s just go-time,” Harden said. “As much as I can incorporate and figure things out fast, which probably won’t be long, the better things will be. But it shouldn’t take long at all. I pretty much and fit anywhere.”