James Harden says the 76ers were his preferred destination a season ago.

“When I was going to through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice,” he said. “It just didn’t happen.”

At the time time, the perennial All-NBA selection was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade on Jan. 13, 2021.

“It’s just the detail, I don’t really want to get into with the Brooklyn situation,” Harden said Tuesday during his introductory press conference. “I just knew for a very long time this a a perfect fit and obviously you had a big man, the best big man in the league in Joel [Embiid] and obviously the coaching, just top to bottom it makes sense. I’m just happy and blessed that I’m here.

“As Doc [Rivers] and everybody knows and everybody wants is to win, and be the last team standing. So I’m exciting for the opportunity.”

» READ MORE: However long the Harden-Embiid era lasts, it will be a phenomenon | David Murphy

So are the Sixers, who acquired Harden and Paul Millsap from the Nets in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks on Thursday.

Harden said he will opt in to his $47.3 million contract for next season and can sign a four-year, $223 million extension at the start of free agency.

On paper, Harden and Joel Embiid are the NBA’s best guard-center tandem.

Harden can get a bucket, finish isolation plays, take opponents off the dribble, and drain step-back three-pointers.

However, he’s averaging 22.5 points and shooting a career-low 33.2% on three-pointers, but he is averaging 10.2 assists this season. It is his lowest scoring average since averaging 16.8 points per game as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2011-12 season. The 32-year-old, who is a 10-time All-Star, had a four-point performance in a Feb. 2 road loss to the Sacramento Kings and has been sidelined the last three games with hamstring tightness.

» READ MORE: James Harden practices for first time with Sixers but will not play until after All-Star break

Some have questioned the severity of the hamstring injury, noting that Harden wanted out of Brooklyn. A league source thinks a change of scenery will enable Harden to go back to him being the player who averaged 29.6 points and shot 36.2% on three-pointers during his nine seasons in Houston.

Harden put up video-game type numbers during his nine seasons with the Rockets before being traded to the Nets in January 2021. Named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in October, the 32-year-old Harden was the league’s MVP in 2018. He ended his Rockets career as the franchise’s all-time leader in made three-pointers (2,029), made free throws (5,554), and assists (4,796). Harden ranks second in scoring (18,365) and third in steals (1,087).