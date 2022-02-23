He’s turned his gangly beard into a signature marketing genius. He’s still searching for his first championship, and it turns out James Harden also is a mama’s boy. Good for him.

We’ll skip his dalliance with a pop culture star since we don’t know our Kardashian from a hole in the wall, and present 13 other things to know about Harden, the most notable guard to play for the Sixers since Allen Iverson.

1

Was drafted third overall in 2009 by Oklahoma City. Blake Griffin (Clippers) and Hasheem Thabeet (Grizzlies) went 1-2. Hasheem Thabeet? Wow.

2

Harden (25.0) has a higher career scoring average than Steph Curry (24.3), who was the seventh pick in 2009. At 25.5, Joel Embiid’s is higher than both of them, however.

3

Harden left Arizona State after his sophomore year. His only NCAA Tournament win was in 2009 when the Sun Devils beat Temple in the first round. Harden had just nine points and shot 1 for 8.

4

Harden’s teams have been eliminated in the second round of the playoffs in each of the last three years. He’s played in one NBA Finals — in 2012 when he was the sixth man for Oklahoma City — and last played in a conference finals in 2018 when Houston lost to Golden State in 7.

5

Attended Artesia High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Lakewood, which also produced college athletics NIL pioneer Ed O’Bannon and former Eagles player/villain Orlando Scandrick.

6

Is not married, and calls his mother, Monja Willis, the biggest influence in his life.

7

Mom, who even once briefly served as his agent, responded to criticism Harden was getting when he walked away from the hapless Rockets in order to force a trade to the Nets in 2020. He’s asking “for a chance to get a ring, that’s it,” she wrote on Instagram. “Anyone in [their] right mind in this [business] would want that. So if he lost you as a fan, you weren’t the right fan from the start.”

8

Harden’s father, James, was not in the picture, so mom raised four children while working for AT&T for 28 years. “She wasn’t strict. She let me grow,” Harden told the Houston Chronicle early in his career. “If I messed up or she felt I was on the wrong path, she would tell me. I wasn’t a bad kid growing up, so it was more helping me when I needed help.”

9

Started the Impact13 Foundation and led a number of philanthropic endeavors during his nine seasons in Houston, including annual Thanksgiving and holiday shopping events.

10

Has a stake in MLS’s Houston Dynamo, which play the Union here in Chester on July 30.

11

Turns 33 on Aug. 26. Shares a birthday with actors KeKe Palmer, Macaulay Culkin and Melissa McCarthy, as well as Mother Teresa.

12

He’s on Twitter @JHarden13 and on Instagram @jharden13, a tribute to his previous uniform number. He will wear No. 1 with the Sixers as No. 13 has been retired in Wilt Chamberlain’s honor.

13

Owns “Thirteen,” a high-end restaurant which promises “an unmeasurable experience right in the heart of Houston.” Get the 16-ounce bone-in filet, medium-rare.

This season

Harden hasn’t played since Feb. 2 because of a hamstring injury, which coincided with the trade deadline. He averaged 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists in 44 games for the chaotic Nets. It’s Harden’s lowest scoring average in 10 years despite playing 37.0 minutes per game. The Nets were 26-18 with him in the lineup, 6-7 without.

Numbers crunch

Harden won the scoring title three years in a row (2017-20), and recently was named one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players. His career high is 61 points (twice). He also had 60 twice, and has 23 games of at least 50. His playoff career high is 45.

Harden’s played in 11 games at the Wells Fargo Center, the most recent on Oct. 22 when he had 20 points in a Brooklyn win. In all, Harden has averaged 26.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and his teams are 8-3 in games in Philly.

Harden also has three of the five highest totals for turnovers in a season in NBA history, including the record of 464 in 2016-17. Russell Westbrook has the other two. Harden’s averaging a league high 4.8 miscues this season, and he’s not nearly the defensive player Ben Simmons was.

But, he’s an 87% free-throw shooter and makes about three three-pointers per game. Simmons, Harden’s predecessor, shot 33.3% on free throws in last season’s playoff series loss to Atlanta (missing 30 of 45), and has only MADE five three-pointers in his four-year career.

Sixers’ remaining schedule

At home: 12. On road: 12.

vs. teams +.500: 14 (8 home, 6 road)

vs. teams ahead in East: Miami 2, Chicago 1

vs. teams tied in East: Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 1

vs. next closest: Toronto 2, Brooklyn 1, Boston 0

Notable

March 4-7: Consecutive games here against Cleveland, at Miami and home with Chicago.

March 10: Brooklyn, Simmons (maybe) comes in town.

March 14: Denver, top two MVP candidates (Embiid Nikola Jokic) meet.

March 27: at Phoenix, best team in league, but won’t have Chris Paul.

March 29: Milwaukee, last game against defending champs.

April 3: at Cleveland, start of three-game trip, last of season.

April 10: Detroit, regular-season finale.

Money Matters

Harden is tied for the second highest-paid player in the NBA this season at $44.3 million. He’s already announced that will opt-in next year at $47-plus million. That will conclude his total $228 million contract and put him in line to become an unrestricted free agent for the 2023-24 season when he will be 34.

Highest salaries, 2021-22

1. Stephen Curry, Warriors - $45,780,966

t2. James Harden, Sixers - $44,310,840

t2. John Wall, Rockets - $44,310,840

4. Russell Westbrook, Lakers - $44,211,146

5. LeBron James, Lakers - $41,180,544

6. Kevin Durant, Nets - $40,918,900

Also

13. Tobias Harris, Sixers - $35,955,950

t19. Ben Simmons, Nets - $$33,033,936

t24. Joel Embiid, Sixers - $31,579,390

t122. Danny Green, Sixers - $10,000,000

152. Seth Curry, Nets - $8,207,518

212. Furkan Korkmaz, Sixers - $4,629,630

253. Georges Niang, Sixers - $3,300,000

268. Matisse Thybulle, Sixers - $2,840,160

t274. Paul Millsap, Sixers - $2,641,691

290. Tyrese Maxey, Sixers - $2,602,920

t297. Andre Drummond, Nets - $2,401,537

Source: Spotrac.com