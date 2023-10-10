Sixers taking day-by-day approach with James Harden as preseason home opener approaches

Nick Nurse didn’t give the impression that James Harden would play in Wednesday’s preseason game against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center. Nor did the 76ers coach give a sense that his point guard would skip it.

Asked Tuesday if there’s any update with Harden’s availability, Nurse responded, “No, not yet.”

“Again,” Nurse added, “we are just trying to go day by day with this.”

The Sixers have been taking a day-by-day approach with Harden’s availability since he ended his two-day holdout last Wednesday.

But Tuesday marked the third consecutive practice with him as a full participant. Nurse said Harden’s need to “ramp into” playing condition led to him missing Sunday’s 114-106 preseason loss to the Celtics at TD Garden.

Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, and Furkan Korkmaz (leg strain) were also sidelined. Like Harden, Embiid and Melton returned to practice Tuesday.

“We had a pretty good practice today,” Nurse said. “Always seeing who comes out of them. We’ll probably have a better update [on Harden’s availability] after shootaround [on Wednesday].”

Nurse said the same goes for Embiid. Melton is expected to play in Wednesday’s game. The expectation is that Korkmaz will make his postseason debut at home on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden has been in good spirits at practice. However, the 34-year-old missed media day and the first of training camp because he was upset the Sixers had not met his trade demand.

The Sixers have had recent communications with the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden’s preferred destination, about a deal.

But the Clippers’ plan to add draft-pick swaps in a package for Harden hasn’t moved the needle for the Sixers. The Sixers are interested in the type of package that could include Clippers guard Terance Mann and multiple first-round picks. They intend to continue to explore all options related to Harden’s trade request as other teams monitor the situation.

The Sixers may have more options if they wait until at least Dec. 15. The Sixers could even wait until the February trade deadline. But Dec. 15 is important because that’s when players who signed free-agent deals in the summer can become eligible for trades.

Harden picked up his $35.6 million player option for this season on June 29. He did so with the expectation that Daryl Morey, the Sixers’ president of basketball operations, would trade him this summer.

But the Sixers suspended trade talks with the Clippers in August, leading the disgruntled point guard to call Morey “a liar.” Harden also vowed to never be part of an organization that includes Morey.

After ending his holdout, the expectation was Harden would make things uncomfortable for the Sixers by being a major distraction. Instead, quite the opposite has happened. Harden has been engaging with teammates, coaches, and staff members.

He’s provided a positive presence at practice. He’s also put in work after practice, participating in shooting drills with Tyrese Maxey on several occasions.

His problem is with Morey, not the team.

Time will tell if Harden and Morey will ever resolve their differences, or if Harden will get traded to his hometown Clippers.