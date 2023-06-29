James Harden picks up $35.6 million option with Sixers, could soon be traded

James Hardendid the unexpected, and it just might benefit the 76ers.

On Thursday, the Sixers point guard picked up the $35.6 million player option on his contract for next season, according to a league source.

This doesn’t mean that Harden will return to Philadelphia. The two sides are working together to find a new team for the 10-time All-Star via a trade. The Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks are reportedly among the franchises that could engage with the Sixers on a potential deal.

But Harden was expected to opt out.

Advertisement

The Sixers and the Houston Rockets were believed to the leading candidates to sign him in free agency, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday.

» READ MORE: If James Harden leaves the Sixers, who will replace him? Tracking point guard options in free agency.

If he opted out, Harden could have received a maximum salary of around $210 million over four years with the Sixers, who have his Bird rights. That enables them to offer him a larger contract than other teams. He could have made up to $201.7 million with another team. But with Harden at 33 years old and prone to struggles in the postseason, it’s unlikely any team would want to max him out for four years.

The Sixers have expressed that they’re not willing to hinder their short- or long-term future by overpaying for Harden. A report also indicated that the Rockets were only interested in giving him a two-year deal. The prevailing thought is that a deal in the two-year range would be ideal for the 14-year veteran.

Harden’s decision to opt in comes one summer after he took a $15 million pay cut to help the Sixers sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. in free agency.

» READ MORE: Forget The Process: Blowing it up not an option for Sixers as free agency and James Harden’s decision loom

This could be a great scenario for the Sixers. They were aware that not re-signing Harden would put them in a tough spot if he opted out.

He led the NBA in assists at 10.7 per game this past season, and is by far the Sixers’ best ball handler and facilitator. The Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving, the Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell are among the top free-agent point guards. The problem is, the Sixers wouldn’t have the available salary-cap space needed to replace Harden adequately in free agency if he left.

The Sixers acquired Harden and Paul Millsap from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks on Feb. 10, 2022.

Harden averaged 21.0 points and 10.6 assists while shooting 37% on three-pointers in 79 games since joining the Sixers.