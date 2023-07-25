Sixers’ Paul Reed on James Harden: ‘I hope he comes back’

Paul Reed learned a lot from James Harden last season.

If the 76ers reserve center has his wish, he’ll continue to learn from the future Hall of Famer next season.

“James Harden, that’s like my big brother, one of the coolest vets I know,” Reed said Tuesday of Harden, who has requested a trade. “I hope he comes back. But I understand business is business. And sometimes you got to do what you got to do.

“But like I said, that’s like my big brother. I hope he comes back.”

Paul joins Joel Embiid and Patrick Beverley as teammates who have publicly expressed a desire to play with Harden next season.

However, Harden recently reiterated to the Sixers his desire to be moved. Determined to leave, the 2018 MVP and three-time NBA scoring champion has removed all references to the Sixers from his social media platforms.

The point guard first informed the Sixers of his trade request on June 29 when he picked up the $35.6 million player option on his contract for the upcoming season. At the time, the 10-time All-Star made it known that he preferred to be shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Philly was ecstatic when the Sixers acquired Harden on Feb. 10, 2022, from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade for Ben Simmons. The belief was that he would help catapult the team into an NBA Finals appearance. Now, two postseason appearances later, the team still has a second-round ceiling.

Harden did lead the NBA in assists this season at 10.7 per game to go with averaging 21.0 points. He was the first Sixer to win the league assist title since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68. Harden and MVP Joel Embiid, who won his second straight scoring title, formed one of the league’s best duos.