TORONTO — The 76ers have been waiting for James Harden to be aggressive on offense while displaying the balance he strives to maintain. He delivered Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

The point guard finished with 22 points and a game-high 15 assists in a 132-97 Game 6 victory to help the Sixers close out their series, 4-2.

Harden shot 7-for-12 from the field — including going 2 of 5 on three-pointers — and made all six of his foul shots. He was a game-best plus-38.

» READ MORE: Sixers blast Toronto Raptors in Game 6 to close out first-round playoff series with 132-97 win | Analysis

“My confidence continues to grow as I learn my teammates,” Harden said, “learn what they like to do. In moments like this, you can really learn. Today was a great win for us.”

Harden’s performance came three days after Joel Embiid said he wanted his star teammate to be more aggressive.

He did that from the start Thursday, with his first four attempts on drives to the basket.

After missing a finger roll, Harden scored on a dunk, a running layup and a driving floater. He also added four free throws to finish with 10 first-quarter points.

His approach to Game 6 was the result of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s practices. Coach Doc Rivers wanted to free up Harden’s mind and just have him attack the basket.

“All this is new,” said Harden, who was acquired in a Feb. 10 trade from the Brooklyn Nets. “We are trying to figure it out on the fly. Things aren’t going to be great all the time.

“But I think the more we can communicate and I think all of us are on the same page and want the same thing; that’s to win. We listen with open ears and try to go out there and try to play our butts off.”

Harden has appeared a step slow while overcoming a left hamstring injury. He’s also been trying to figure when to attack, look for his perimeter shot or set up teammates. As a result, he’s been more comfortable and effective as a facilitator than a scorer.

He excelled in both roles on a night the Sixers closed out the Raptors.

» READ MORE: Admit it: Doc Rivers has been way better this season than the rap he’s taken

Tobias Harris and the Sixers feel Harden is a huge benefit when he’s pushing the pace, attacking the basket and getting teammates involved.

“Obviously, tonight we were just attacking mismatches,” Harris said. “He was able to get downhill. You saw that dunk in the first quarter. He’s going to do more of that ... I hope.

“Nah, but you just saw the full arsenal of what he do, making plays. He’s just a tough person to guard.”