But that brings us back to the timeline that Morey uses for his vision. One to three years. That might sound shortsighted for a guy who is regarded as one of the league’s most forward-thinking executives, but the NBA is a place where you can’t afford to think too long. One moment, you are building your team around the league’s best scorer. The next, you are scrambling to accommodate his request to be traded with two years left on his deal. Trading Simmons for Harden comes with the risk that Simmons emerges as the better all-around player over the next three years. But not trading him comes with its own basket of uncertainties, starting with the chance that he someday decides he’d rather play somewhere else.