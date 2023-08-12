Sixers said to have ended trade talks for NBA All-Star guard James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers are no longer engaged in trade talks for James Harden, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Sixers expect the star guard to report for preseason training camp. NBA training camps are slated to open on Oct. 3. The first preseason game for the Sixers is on the road against Boston, scheduled for Oct. 8.

Harden made it clear he wanted to be traded after he picked up the $35.6 million player option on his contract in June. The Sixers began working with Harden to find a new destination for him, with the L.A. Clippers being floated as an interested party. Harden repeatedly reiterated his desire to be moved to members of the Sixers’ front office throughout the summer.

But with the Sixers unable to find a satisfactory deal, it appears Harden might not get his wish. Daryl Morey, president of basketball operations, was unwilling to make any trade he believed would hurt the Sixers’ chances at an NBA title run.

“But the reality is, if we do look at a trade, it’s going to be for one of two things,” Morey said in July on The Anthony Gargano Show on WPEN-FM 97.5 The Fanatic. “It’s either going to be for a player who continues to help us be right there like we were last year, up three-two on one of the best teams in the East in the Celtics.”

This isn’t the first or even the second time that Harden has demanded to be traded from an NBA team. In 2020, Harden indicated he wanted out of Houston after eight seasons with the Rockets, leading to a trade to the Nets. A year later, Harden requested a trade from Brooklyn, and the Sixers acquired him on Feb. 10, 2022, in a deal that sent beleaguered guard Ben Simmons to the Nets.