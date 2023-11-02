James Harden explains why it didn’t work out with the Sixers: ‘They didn’t want me’

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. — As James Harden was introduced by the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, he summed up his tenure in Philadelphia by listing reasons why things didn’t work out with the 76ers.

“Taking less money. Sacrificing my role. Other BS,” Harden said.

The latter has been well-documented, as he had a falling out with Sixers president Daryl Morey. After calling Morey “a liar” this offseason and vowing not to play for him, Harden was dealt to the Clippers in a three-team trade that also sent P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrušev to Los Angeles. In exchange, the Sixers pulled in Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin and a trove of draft picks.

Regarding how the team used him on offense, Harden was more descriptive about how he felt limited.

“Philly it was just changing my role, knowing I could give more, knowing I could do more, but if I’m going to be honest, it’s like being on a leash,” Harden said. “Me knowing in order for us to get to where we wanted to get to, I was going to have to be playing my best offensively with facilitating and scoring the basketball, and Joel [Embiid] as well, and I never really had that opportunity.”

Harden, who averaged 21 points, 10.6 assists, and 6.4 rebounds with the Sixers, said his issue had to do with his ability to create and be ball-dominant rather than to score.

“I’m not a system player,” Harden said. “I am a system.”

Harden, who again said he had believed he would retire in Philly, characterized his departure from the Sixers as “out of my control” and indicated that it was on Morey without mentioning his name.

“It just didn’t work out,” Harden said. “So me leaving Brooklyn, thinking I’m going to retire a Sixer … the front office had other plans. They didn’t want me. It’s that simple. And there’s more detail, more to where I can’t talk about.

“Long story short, I’m happy I’m here.”