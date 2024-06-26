Who is Jared McCain, the Sixers’ first-round pick? The Duke star has a large social media presence.

The 76ers drafted Duke guard Jared McCain with the 16th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

McCain, 20, averaged 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in his one-and-done season with the Blue Devils. He showed off his long-range prowess with a 41.4% clip from the three-point line on 5.8 attempts per game last season. ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas called him “one of the best shooters in this entire draft class.” McCain can also rebound the ball better than most players his size, having corralled double-digit rebounds in six different games at Duke.

Elevating his game as the season wore on, McCain produced a pair of 30-point performances in the NCAA Tournament during Duke’s run to the Elite Eight. He was overcome with emotion when he heard his name called, tears streaming down his face as he walked across the stage.

“There’s no words to describe it,” McCain said. “I’m so grateful for this opportunity. I have no words.”

Where is McCain from?

The 6-foot-3 guard grew up in Corona, Calif., and starred at Centennial High School, winning California’s Gatorade Player of the Year in consecutive years as a junior and senior. He averaged 17.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, four assists, and 1.5 steals in his final high school season and earned a spot in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game.

The five-star recruit was ESPN’s No. 10-ranked player in the class of 2023, but was drafted ahead of the top-ranked recruit, Isaiah Collier and a few other players ranked ahead of him.

McCain says his desire to become an NBA player was inspired largely by his brother, Jayce, who put into perspective how big the moment was for him and Jared.

“It means everything to me,” Jayce McCain told ESPN. “[Jared] worked so damn hard for this. I’m just blessed to be a part of this journey, and it’s such a big part of my purpose as a person. It’s everything to me.”

Social media stardom

While he’s a star on the court, McCain is perhaps an even bigger star off of it. He has 2.8 million followers on TikTok, where he has risen to fame in the last few years through a barrage of dancing and singing videos. His infectious personality has drawn in basketball and non-basketball fans alike since he was a five-star guard at Centennial.

Even before he was drafted to the Sixers on Wednesday night, he posted a video with Ron Holland II, who the Detroit Pistons selected fifth overall, hours before the festivities began.

It remains to be seen whether McCain will keep his social media presence up when he arrives in Philly, but being at Duke didn’t stop him, so his next journey should be no different.

One thing that’s for certain: McCain wants to end the 41-year title drought that the Sixers are in the midst of.

“I’m gonna do anything I can to bring home a championship,” McCain said.