Sixers can do little right in a blowout home loss to the Clippers

This season has been about more than a lack of healthy players for the 76ers.

No matter who’s on the floor, the Sixers seem unable to make shots, defend, or grab rebounds. And that was the case Sunday in a 125-99 setback to the Los Angeles Clippers at the Wells Fargo Center. It was a game in which the Sixers remained without perennial All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George along with Kyle Lowry.

The loss dropped them to 3-13 and marked their sixth setback in seven games. Meanwhile, the Clippers improved to 11-7.

The Sixers shot just 39.5% — including making 9 of 39 three-pointers. They also had a tough time defending. The Clippers shot 58.0% — highlighted by 64 points in the paint. Los Angeles also had a 44-33 rebounding advantage.

Jared McCain had his worst shooting performance of the season. The rookie guard had 18 points on 3-for-15 shooting. He went 2 of 11 on three-pointers, snapping his streak of eight consecutive games with at least three three-pointers made. This also marked the first time in eight games that he failed to score at least 20 points.

McCain made his first three-pointer with four seconds remaining in the third quarter. That came after he missed his first seven attempts. While he missed some wide-open attempts, the 6-foot-3 guard also had problems with the length and athleticism of the Clippers’ defenders.

Tyrese Maxey finished with 17 points on 5-for-13 shooting. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 12 points on 6-for-11 shooting. Ricky Council IV, Reggie Jackson and Eric Gordon added eight, seven, and seven points, respectively, off the bench.

But the Sixers were totally dominated the Clippers. James Harden had 23 points. Ivica Zubac finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Chester native Derrick Jones Jr. had 18 points on a night when the Sixers were unable to stop dribble penetration and struggled with perimeter defense.

Los Angeles built a commanding 30-point cushion in the third quarter thanks in large part to shooting 70.6% during during the period. The Sixers pulled within 104-84 on Oubre’s dunk with 8 minutes, 10 seconds remaining, but that was as close as they would get.

Clippers reserve guard Terance Mann scored all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter.

Up next

The Sixers are off until they host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 7 p.m.