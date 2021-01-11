Jones was traded in July of 2019 to the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team deal. He played summer league and spent training camp with the Wizards. After being waived in October of 2019, he signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Exhibit 10 players get bonuses of up to $50,000 to sign with a team’s G League affiliate if waived. They have to play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to get paid.