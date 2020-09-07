Throughout this series, there have been moments that feel as if they have been specifically crafted to sting the sensibilities of those who long for the Sixers to reach their potential. In Game 4, one such moment came early in overtime, when Butler and Adebayo engaged in a nifty two-man sequence that resulted in Miami’s first overtime points. First, Butler threw his defender off balance with a step back dribble. Then, he turned down a decent shot attempt to zip a pass to Adebayo in the post, putting himself into position for an even better attempt by cutting away from his scrambling defender and getting a pass from Adebayo. From there, all he needed was a hesitation dribble to get around the rim protection and throw down an easy two-handed dunk.