Two players who would be feasible: Malcolm Brogdon and Patrick Beverley. Brogdon’s efficiency numbers are about as good as they get below the superstar tier of the free agent market. He shot .426 from three-point range last season — better than Redick has shot in either of his two seasons in Philly — and his .614 true shooting percentage ranked sixth among guards. That sort of production would fit very nicely next to Simmons in the Sixers’ backcourt, but Brogdon has missed time with injury each of the last two seasons and has never averaged more than 29 minutes a game in a season. These concerns, along with his pricetag, and the fact that the Bucks will have the ability to match any offer he receives, might make Beverley the better fit.