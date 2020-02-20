But let’s at least be honest with our assessment about how things have gone in the short-term. In his first two seasons as a pro, Simmons won 101 games, He played in 3,358 minutes in those victories, which is more winning minutes than all but one NBA player has logged in his first two seasons in the league in the last 20 years. That player was Tony Parker, who happened to play for the Spurs. By the end of this season, Simmons will have won more games over his first three seasons than any player since Parker, with the possible exception of the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, who is also in the midst of his third season. Tatum is one of two players in the last 20 years who was drafted in the Top 5 and started more playoff games in his first two seasons than Simmons. The other is Dwyane Wade.