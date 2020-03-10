Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson both returned to practice on Tuesday ahead of the 76ers’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
Embiid has missed the last five games after suffering a sprained left shoulder, and Richardson has been sidelined three games with a nose contusion and concussion. Their status against the Pistons will be announced Tuesday afternoon, according to a team official.
Embiid suffered his injury in the Sixers’ 108-94 loss at Cleveland on Feb. 26. The Sixers are 2-3 in the five games Embiid has missed this stretch and 11-10 this season without the All-Star center.
Richardson was injured in the Sixers’ 136-130 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on March 1. Richardson has since cleared the concussion protocol. He has missed 17 games this season, and the Sixers are 10-7 in those contests.
“I felt good today in practice. I went through the whole thing,” Richardson said. “I played some pickup yesterday, so I feel pretty good.”
A Sixers official said that an update on Ben Simmons’ status should be coming in the next couple of days. Simmons has missed the last seven games because of a pinched nerve in his lower back.