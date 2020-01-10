The end result was a 109-98 win that once again left us to question all of the conventional wisdom that we thought we’d settled upon with regard to this team. The Sixers are now 25-14, on pace to finish the regular season with 52 wins after a summer in which they’d talked as if 60 was realistic possibility. They like to say that this roster is built more for April and May than November and December, and while there is a legitimate rationale underlying that sentiment, it is a fact of life that the path a team must travel in the spring is dictated by its performance during the winter months. If the playoffs started today, they’d open them in Toronto against the Raptors and then travel to Milwaukee to face the top-seeded Bucks. This, just to get to the conference finals.