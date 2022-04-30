So what just happened to the 76ers’championship aspirations?

The weight of the Sixers’ title hopes rested on Joel Embiid’s shoulders. As good as James Harden, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey are, Embiid, who is an MVP finalist, had to play at a Hall of Fame level and remain healthy for Philly to win its first NBA title since 1983.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, he’s out indefinitely for the upcoming Eastern Conference semifinal series against the top-seeded Miami Heat.

Embiid suffered an orbital fracture near his right eye and a concussion when he received an elbow from the Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam Thursday in the Sixers’ 132-97 Game 6 victory, which clinched the series.

Aside from the orbital fracture, Embiid would have to clear concussion protocol in order to play. Typically a player has to be symptom free for 24 hours to begin the process to return to play.

The process involves several steps: riding a stationary bike at an elevated heart rate, to running on a treadmill, to on-court individual drills to a team workout. A neurological examination is performed after each step, and the player must be symptom free to move to the next step.

There’s no clear return timeline from concussion protocol because of the symptom-free requirement. But the timetable could be four days after becoming symptom free, if the team follows the rules and there’s no setback.

The good news about the orbital bone fracture is there’s been no indication at this time that surgery will be required at this time.

Embiid has dealt with injuries near his eyes twice.

He suffered an orbital fracture near his left eye and a concussion while colliding with former teammate Markelle Fultz in a game against the New York Knicks on 28, 2018. He had surgery three days later and was sidelined 10 games. Embiid returned in Game 3 of the Sixers’ opening-round series against the Heat, donning a protective mask.

On Jan. 8, 2014, Embiid, a Kansas freshman at the time, was forced to wear goggles in a game against Oklahoma after he injured the eye when he was inadvertently hit by teammate Hunter Mickelson during practice, according to the Kansas City Star.

Embiid went on to score six points and grab six rebounds in 19 minutes of action in the Jayhawks’ 90-83 victory. Afterward, the center told reporters he would continue to don the eyewear in upcoming practices and the Jan. 11, 2014, game against Iowa State. He did wear them during that game. Embiid, however, downplayed the whole thing.

“I can see,” Embiid told reporters. “There’s no major injury, or whatnot. I can see.”

With no indication of surgery needed at this time, Embiid could once again play in a mask at some point during the conference semifinals.

The question is, will it even matter?

Beating Miami with a semi-healthy Embiid would have been a tough task. He was already battling through a torn ligament in his right thumb.

Now, it’s unclear how long the series will last with Embiid sidelined in the short-term. And the Sixers must ask themselves if it is even worth bringing him back to risk further injury if it becomes obvious they’re on the brink of elimination.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday at FTX Arena. Game 2 is 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The series heads to the Wells Fargo Centers for Games 3 and 4, which will be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. on May 8, respectively.

If needed, Game 5 would be May 10 in Miami; Game 6 would be May 12 in Philly; and Game 7 would be May 15 in Miami.

The teams split their four regular-season meetings. Embiid averaged 23.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the three games he played. He and Harden sat out the Sixers’ March 21 games against the Heat.

On that night, the undermanned Sixers pulled off their biggest win of the season, beating the Heat, 113-106.

Maxey, who scored a game-high 28 points, got much-needed help from Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz, who scored 20 points and 18, respectively, off the bench.

That should give the Sixers some reason for optimism, especially with Heat stars Jimmy Butler (knee) and Kyle Lowry (back) both dealing with injuries.

But not having Embiid’s presence for at least a couple games to start the series could put the Sixers in a tough spot.

Their success is typically predicated on his success. He’s played in 68 games this season: 45 wins, 23 losses. In the 45 victories, Embiid averaged 32.3 points on 52.3% shooting, including 37.6% on three-pointers. His numbers dropped to 27.2 points on 45.0% shooting — including 36.0% on threes — in the 23 losses.

The Sixers are 6-7 with a three-game winning streak in games without Embiid this season. That’s impressive because they lost six of the first eight games he missed.

But the postseason is much different. Embiid’s play was a major difference in the outcome of series games against the Raptors. He averaged 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 blocks in the opening-round series against the Raptors. He averaged 29.0 points and 12.2 rebounds in the four victories and 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in the two losses.

Even that disparity is a bit misleading as Embiid produced 31-, 33- and 33-point performances in the Sixers’ final three series victories. So he’s definitely going to be missed.

They still have a perennial All-NBA player in Harden. Harris has transitioned back to play like, well, the thriving Tobias Harris. And Maxey has emerged as one of the league’s top young players.

Yet, this team has glaring holes.

The Sixers lack depth as their role players remain inconsistent, and containing opposing perimeter players who can create their own shot has proved difficult.

The Sixers acquired Harden in a Feb. 10 trade from the Brooklyn Nets to finish isolation plays, take opponents off the dribble, and bury three-pointers. That hoped to pair that ability with Embiid.

But for the most part, he’s appeared a step slow while overcoming a left hamstring injury. The team had been waiting for him to be aggressive on offense while displaying the balance he strives to maintain. He did finally deliver with 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Sixers closed out the Raptors in Game 6, which is promising.

Harris had a stellar series, averaging 17.8 points, 9.5 rebounds while shooting 43.3% on three-pointers and playing solid defense. But shots were easy to come while a lot of the Raptors’ focus was on stopping Embiid, Harden and Maxey.

Meanwhile, Maxey thrived in the open court and got to the basket in transition. But those opportunities are unlikely tobe as frequent against the Heat, especially without Embiid.

The Sixers are going to need Harden, Harris and Maxey to all play at a high level to be competitive without Embiid. They’re also going to need solid play from the player who gets the start in his place at center.

The problem is, the Sixers don’t come close to matching the Heat’s depth. They didn’t before Embiid’s injury and it’s a larger disparity now.

The Sixers needed him to play at a Hall of Fame level to win a title. Now, for the time being, he’s not even on the court.