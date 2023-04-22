Doc Rivers unsure how much time Joel Embiid will miss with knee sprain

NEW YORK — Joel Embiid’s right knee was sore — and already swelling — following the 76ers’ Game 3 win over the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night, coach Doc Rivers said.

That’s what triggered Friday’s MRI, which revealed the sprain that will keep him out at least for Saturday’s Game 4 at Barclays Center. Beyond that, however, Rivers said he is unsure how long the injury will sideline the MVP frontrunner.

Paul Reed will start at center Saturday afternoon, with Montrezl Harrell and Dewayne Dedmon serving as backup options. P.J. Tucker could also play small-ball center. The Sixers went 11-5 without Embiid during the regular season, when he battled foot soreness and calf tightness at times.

”I’m going to have the expectation that we should win the game,” Rivers said during his pregame news conference. “You have to have that as a coach. You have to make sure your players believe that, and that’s what I’ll do.”

The Nets had built their defensive game plan in this series around double-teaming Embiid, a strategy Rivers jokingly welcomed his opponent to continue with superstar center off the floor. In reality, the Sixers coach anticipates guards James Harden and Tyrese Maxey to now draw multiple defenders, and for Brooklyn to heavily switch on screens.

”We’ve got to almost figure that out as the game goes on,” Rivers said. “It’ll be new coverages.”

Rivers said he spoke to Embiid Friday night, and understood any frustration the big man feels about another playoff injury.

”This is another obstacle in the story that we’re going to write this year,” Rivers said he told Embiid. “You’re going to be OK. It may take a minute, but this is just part of it.”

House will miss Game 4 with illness

Sixers reserve Danuel House remains out for Saturday’s Game 4 with a non-COVID illness.

House was officially ruled out for Game 3 with the sickness just after Thursday’s tipoff. He played four total minutes in Games 1 and 2 of the series, after getting more rotation time down the stretch of the regular season.

House averaged 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 56 regular-season games, and is known for his athleticism and defensive physicality.