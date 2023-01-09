Sixers’ Joel Embiid questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Pistons

The 76ers could be getting their franchise player back.

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center after missing the past three games with a sore left foot.

The Sixers (24-15) went 2-1 during the stretch while starting P.J. Tucker twice and Montrezl Harrell once in his place.

Tucker, who missed Sunday’s victory over the Pistons, is listed as probable with a sinus infection.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Georges Niang hopes to compete in three-point contest at NBA All-Star weekend

Embiid being upgraded to questionable is good news for the Sixers, who will embark on a five-game West Coast road trip after home games against Detroit (11-32) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22) on Thursday.

On Sunday, coach Doc Rivers said Embiid worked out Saturday and Sunday at the Sixers practice facility.

Embiid is second in the NBA in scoring at 33.5 points per game. The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder is also averaging 9.8 rebounds and career highs of 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals. Embiid finished with 42 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block in the Sixers’ victory over the Pelicans on Jan. 2. He suffered the injury in that game.

Embiid has missed 11 games this season because of the flu, right knee recovery, a sprained left foot, and now the soreness.