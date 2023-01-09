Sixers’ Georges Niang hopes to compete in three-point contest at NBA All-Star weekend: ‘It would be an honor’

DETROIT — If Georges Niang gets his wish, the 76ers power forward will compete in the NBA three-point contest as part of the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend.

“I think that would be a cool event,” Niang said. “I’ve never done something like that so I definitely would be excited to take part in that.”

He made 3 of 8 three-pointers in Sunday’s 123-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons and is shooting 42.0% from deep this season.

Niang made a career-high seven three-pointers against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 7, and he’s also had nine games with at least four three-pointers.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Sixers vs. Pistons takeaways: James Harden’s a ‘scoring Magic Johnson’; Matisse Thybulle’s thievery; Paul Reed’s ‘havoc’

So he’s more than qualified to compete in the Feb. 18 event at the Vivint Center in Salt Lake City. That would serve as a homecoming for Niang. He played four seasons for the Utah Jazz before signing a two-year deal with the Sixers on Aug. 6, 2021.

But what is the process for being picked?

“Behind the scenes, I’m sure maybe agents,” he said. “The team does stuff like that. Honestly, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. But what goes into it, I’m not sure. But you have to make shots. So that’s the one thing I’m focusing on.”

Niang has always been obsessed with the All-Star weekend. He can tell you what Rashard Lewis, Stephen Curry, Larry Bird or any other winner did to prevail in the three-point contest.

“The three-point contest, obviously, if you’re an NBA fan, you’ve paid attention to it and watched it,” Niang said. “If you ever get a chance to be a part of that, it would be an honor.”

Harden and Harrell thrive in pick-and-roll

The James Harden and Montrezl Harrell two-man game has been tough to stop. On Sunday, the rebuilding Pistons (11-32) never had a serious chance.

Harden, an All-NBA point guard, finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and just one turnover for his second triple-double of the season. Harrell also had 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting along with six rebounds. They both sat out of the fourth quarter.

Harrell got his sixth start of the season with All-NBA center Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) and P.J. Tucker (sinus infection) both sidelined.

“He listens and he does what he does very well,” Harden said of Harrell. “That’s roll to the basket, finish around the rim. So they were in drop coverage … It opens up driving lanes. It opens up opportunities for shooters.”

The Sixers (24-15) rave over Harrell’s ability to catch the ball, set screens and roll to the basket. Harden and Harrell work well together, with the former drawing attention with his scoring ability and creating easy baskets for rollers.

» READ MORE: Influx of huge scoring nights by stars like Joel Embiid and the Bulls’ Zach LaVine shouldn’t come as a shock

“It’s all him,” Harrell said. “He’s a helluva scorer. He comes off. He draws a lot of attention, a lot of eyes on him. But my ultimate job is to go out there and get him as open as possible as I can.”

The center typically rushes to the perimeter and sets a screen to slow Harden’s defender for a split second, proving an opportunity for either player.

“And nine times out of 10, I benefit off of that by getting him open,” Harrell said.

Bracing for Detroit

On paper, Tuesday’s matchup against the Pistons (11-32) is the first of two winnable games before the Sixers embark on their five-game West Coast trip. The Sixers will host Detroit at the Wells Fargo Center before doing the same against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday. Oklahoma City (18-22) has won three of four games after suffering a 115-96 home setback to the Sixers on Dec. 31.

However, the Pistons have lost two straight and 24 of their last 32 games. The Sixers have also defeated them by an average of 16.5 points in this season’s two meetings. Tuesday will be the third and final time the teams play this season.

» READ MORE: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is progressing with sore left foot; Sixers not concerned about injury

Piece of cake, right?

The Sixers aren’t looking at it that way. They know it’s hard to beat a team in back-to-back games.

“They’re tough,” coach Doc Rivers said of sweeping teams in two-game series. “I don’t care who it is, if you beat that team, like they have pride. We know Tuesday, they are going to come in, they’re going to want to win that game.

“Go to a park. Pick a park and lose the first game. The second game is going to be rough, and you just know that. That’s what we got to be ready for.”