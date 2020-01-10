“It’s not like a definitive answer that exists,” Brown said. “It’s still a competition. ... Kyle O’Quinn, he’s a great, not a good, teammate. Just look at him on the bench. You look at a veteran player that’s trying to find a role and he hasn’t really come in and has not played that much basketball for us to date, and he’s still a personality and a spirit in the locker room, on the plane, on the bus. I think he’s incredible, really. I love him on this team. ... Then you go to the court, he’s a man. He’s an athlete. There’s toughness, he can make a shot, he’s an excellent passer, he’d probably be more of an aggressive pick-and-roll guy than he would dropped, and then you go over to Norvel who’s really the complete opposite. He’s really more of a rim protector, really excellent back and trying to read things. Obviously doesn’t have the experience that Kyle has but is kind of built out that Nerlens, Capela rim protector, flyer mode. Kyle’s like a lumberjack, a street fighter, and they’re different.”