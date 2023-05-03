Sixers’ Joel Embiid says there’s ‘a possibility’ he returns from knee sprain to play in Game 2

Joel Embiid said “it’s a possibility” that he returns from his knee sprain for Wednesday night’s Game 2 of the 76ers’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics.

The newly minted NBA Most Valuable Player was doing some light shooting before Wednesday’s morning shootaround at TD Garden, and later added he was able to “get up and down and kind of see how it feels” during the workout. This came after he went through an on-court session Tuesday afternoon.

”I’m going to listen to those guys [the medical staff] and see what they have to say,” Embiid said at a news conference the day after being named MVP. “Obviously, I want to play. Everybody knows me. I just love being on the court and I love to play. There’s a possibility and, [if] I have the green light, then we’re going to go ahead. Like I said, we’re just going to talk about it, but I feel pretty good.”

Embiid has not played since Game 3 of the Sixers’ first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on April 19. He led the NBA in scoring, with a career-high 33.1 points per game, during the regular season, and also averaged 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.

Yet Embiid consistently talked throughout the season about hoping for a healthy playoff run, following a multitude of postseason injuries throughout his career. Last season, for instance, he tore a ligament in his thumb and later suffered an orbital fracture and concussion during the Sixers’ first-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

”It’s tough, but like I say, my life is a movie,” Embiid said. “Everything happens for a reason. Every single year, always, something freaky [is] happening, and that’s OK. That’s another challenge on the way to getting to where I want to.

“Obviously, it’s hard dealing with another injury. But when something like that happens, you’ve got about a day to kind of be sad or whatever. [Then] it’s time to go back to work and rehab and try to make sure you do everything possible to be able to get back on the floor.”

The Sixers pulled off a stunning Game 1 victory without Embiid, anchored by a 45-point effort from James Harden. Maxey added 26 points in that game, while Melton scored 17 points off the bench on 5-of-6 shooting from three-point range. After that performance, Embiid expressed confidence that the Sixers can take a 2-0 series lead “whether I play or not.”

“I believe in those guys,” he said. “Anything can happen, and I think we’ve got a good chance to win the game.”