Sixers’ Joel Embiid won’t play against the Boston Celtics in Game 1

BOSTON — Joel Embiid will not play Monday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

The 76ers’ All-Star center was sidelined since his team defeated the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 and closed out their first-round series. Embiid had been listed as doubtful on Sunday and before Monday morning’s shootaround. He remained doubtful Monday afternoon before being ruled out.

Embiid, who sprained the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee, is a big loss for the Sixers. He averaged 33.1 points this season to win his second consecutive scoring title.

Embiid had a platelet-rich plasma treatment on his right knee on Thursday, according to The Athletic. He did some light shooting before Monday’s shootaround at the arena. That came after he joined James Harden in a post-practice shooting drill on Sunday.

