Doc Rivers impressed with Sixers star Joel Embiid’s return and recovery from knee sprain

The NBA injury report officially listed Joel Embiid as questionable for the 76ers’ 7:30 p.m. Game 3 meeting against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers center being questionable is as common as morning coffee. Over the years, it has become a procedural approach for the newly-minted MVP’s many ailments. Friday night’s injury report is only the latest example.

Embiid was back in action during Wednesday’s 121-87 Game 2 loss to the Celtics, 13 days after spraining his right knee in Game 3 of the Sixers’ first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder said he would monitor his mobility and any potential swelling overnight Wednesday to determine his status for the remainder of their second-round series.

“He did good,” Doc Rivers said, “and his numbers were great. That’s the one thing, watching all the [physical tracking] numbers we track, all his numbers were great last night.”

Embiid’s speed and explosiveness were close to normal, which pleased the Sixers.

“More importantly, great for him to be able to do it and see that he can do it,” Rivers said, “and then have very little swelling or anything like that. That’s what we needed to find out in a lot of ways. … That’s important for us.”

It’s hard to imagine Embiid sitting out as the series comes to Philly for Games 3 and 4.

He’ll be presented with his MVP trophy before Friday’s game, and look to take a 2-1 series lead in front of a sellout home crowd. Wednesday’s 34-point drubbing and Friday’s pregame presentation should provide motivation.

In their last outing, the Sixers looked nothing like the squad that took a 119-115 Game 1 victory over the Celtics without Embiid. They shot 50.6% from the field, including making 17 of 38 three-pointers while committing just eight turnovers. James Harden finished with a game-high 45 points, tying a career playoff-high, making 17 of 30 shots and tying a season high with seven three-pointers.

But in Game 2, the Sixers shot 39.2%, including making just 6 of 30 three-pointers while committing 13 turnovers. And Harden was held to 12 points on 2-for-14 shooting and missed all six three-point attempts.

Spacing was an issue for Harden and the Sixers.

“There should be one guy in each corner,” Rivers said of spacing. “One guy’s free-throw line extended, one guy with the ball in the middle, and another big or somebody coming down the floor. We didn’t do that at all.

“We played with three guys at one side for most of the night.”

Part of that was caused by the Celtics’ pressure. But Rivers said the Sixers will be better Friday. But the Sixers must also provide stiffer defense. The Sixers gave the Celtics space to move the ball freely in Game 2.

But Rivers wasn’t surprised by Wednesday’s result. He pointed out that NBA teams with wins in Game 1 on the road have lost 15 straight Game 2 contests. Rivers liked the Sixers’ odds of snapping the losing streak.

“A great college coach, who I talk to all the time, last night he was like, ‘Man, human nature is a mother,’” Rivers said. “It just is. No matter how much you fight it, it just is. Having said that, now it’s even, and both teams believe they can win this series. So let’s get it on. That’s got to be our mindset.”