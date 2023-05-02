Overcoming Joel Embiid’s absence, Sixers take Game 1, 119-115, behind James Harden’s 45 points

BOSTON — The 76ers didn’t need Joel Embiid.

And if Monday’s game is an an indication, they can the beat Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinal series without the presumptive MVP.

The Sixers battled hard, overcame the Celtics’ shooting and received an epic performance from James Harden in a 119-115 Game 1 victory at TD Garden. They’'ll look to go up 2-0 when the squads meet for Game 2 of the best-of-seven series here Wednesday. Doc Rivers wouldn’t say if Embiid, who is sidelined with a sprained right knee, will play.

“I don’t know,” Rivers said before the game. “I hope. I mean, I can’t even say. It’s not even, it hasn’t been talked about yet.”

Harden proved more than enough in Game 1. He finished with a game-high 45 points on 17 of 30 shots and tied a season high with seven three-pointers. He had 15 points in the fourth quarter.

The period saw several big players, but none played a larger factor than Tyrese Maxey steal. He stepped in the passing lane on an arrant Malcolm Brogdon pass and scored a breakway layup to give the Sixers a 114-113 lead with 28.9 seconds left.

However, Jayson Tatum was fouled by Tobias Harris on the ensuing possession. He made a pair of foul shots to put the Celtics up one point. Then Harden responded with a three-pointer with 8.4 seconds left to put the Sixers up, 117-115.

Paul Reed, who started in place of Embiid, hit a pair of foul shots with 4.6 seconds left to make it a five-point game.

Rivers said the Sixers would need a collective effort to try to replace Embiid. He also noted that the Sixers were 12-5 without the six-time All-Star this season. The coach talked about opening up the floor. He wanted to get in the paint, play with a small lineup featuring P.J. Tucker at center and play zone.

“It’s the kitchen sink mentality, honestly,” Rivers said, “but we’re used to it and we do that pretty well. Our guys are willing to do it and that’s good.”

Meanwhile, Harden had a game reminiscent of his time as a three-time scoring champion with the Houston Rockets. The point guard was tough to guard early on. He made his first five shots and scored 16 in the first quarter.

De’Anthony Melton was close to unguardable on the perimeter in the first half, scoring 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting. He failed to score for the rest of the game and attempting just one shot after intermission.

But Harden, Maxey (26) and Harris (18) shared the offensive load, while Reed finished with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

But while the Sixers performed admirably on offense, Embiid’s defensive presence was missed. The Celtics got just about any shot they wanted. Boston shot 58.7% from the field. They had 66 points in the paints. Their 26 points in the paint in the first quarter was the most they had in any quarter this season. Boston also shot 85% that quarter.

Tatum had 39 points on 14-for-25 shooting. Jaylen Brown added 23, while Malcolm Brodgon, the sixth man of the year, had 20.

The Sixers showed a lot of grit without Embiid, who suffered a sprained lateral collateral ligament on April 20 in Game 3 of the Sixers’ opening-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

He missed Game 4 when the Sixers closed out their series with the Nets on April 22. While Embiid didn’t play Monday, he participated in a post-practice shooting drill with Harden following Sunday’s practice. He also was seen shooting on Monday.

“He shot today, a little bit after practice,” Rivers said of Monday’s shootaround. “That was his first real court time. But there was zero running still.”

This isn’t new for the Sixers. Embiid has missed at least one playoff game in five of the team’s last six postseason appearances.

“I mean there’s not concern other than you want everyone to be healthy,” Rivers said. “He tripped. It was a freak accident. There’s nothing you can do about it. [Miami Heat forward] Jimmy Butler stepped on someone’s foot [and became injured]. It’s just basketball.”

The coach feels there’s no way to avoid bad luck at times. Embiid has done everything Rivers has asked him to do during his three seasons as coach.

“And year this time something happens, and all of them are freak accidents,” Rivers said. “There’s literally nothing you can do about it, especially with Jo. He plays in traffic a lot. He’s on the floor a lot. And team are very physical with him. They have to be otherwise [he dominates.]”