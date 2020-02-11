Back then, the hands that rocked the cradle were the daytime talk-show hosts on the platforms that we referred to as “radio” and “cable television.” Members of this species were easily identified by their loud voices, paunchy midsections, and working-class accents, the last of which became more defined as the size of their paychecks grew. They believed in grit, hustle, and the ineffability of the goatee. These days, you might know them as the random middle-aged dude who occasionally pops into your Twitter timeline with a curiously punctuated post written in the style of a father sending a text message to his 20-something-year-old child.