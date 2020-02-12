Brett Brown is, at least publicly, downplaying Joel Embiid’s latest social media posts.
The 76ers coach said Tuesday night that he’s been told about his franchise player posting a quote from the 2008 Batman film The Dark Night Monday night. It appeared to be a response to the attention he’s received from shushing Sixers fans to booing in the team’s win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Embiid also hinted that he might join former teammate and friend Jimmy Butler with the Miami Heat. Then in the end, the three-time All-Star indicated that he was just trolling Sixers fans.
Brown said he’s been told about the posts, but hasn’t read them.
“It’s Joel,” the coach said. "Is it idea? Maybe not. Is it Joel? Yes. Is there a maverick in a lot of really, really good players? Yes. And there is sort of a side of Jo that has always been there, that playful is sort of not the word that best suits this, but it’s that.
“You know me move on. I don’t really have much to add to that.”
It was obvious that the coach wanted to publicly sweep Embiid’s action under the rug.
Asked if he was concerned that Embiid and Butler conversing the thought of joining the Heat, Brown responded,"I got so much more that I am thinking about than that."
“I’ll go back to my original comment,” Brown said. “Is it ideal? No. Am I reading too much into it? Will I overreact? Absolutely not.”
Perhaps.
But Embiid has been criticized for his lack of leadership in regards to commitment on the court, conditioning and maturity. The coach disagreed, saying he’s taking a position as a leader seriously this season.
Brown talked about Embiid repetitively being at the practice facility working out at 12 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. He also noted how Embiid came back a few later after suffering a torn ligament in his left ring finger.
“Does he step out of bounds sometimes with this instance ...?” Brown said. “It’s not idea. I see that. Could he be better? We all could. I feel like there’s a little of fairness that needs to be extended to him. The ones that know what really has gone on behind closed door at 12 midnight. Team meetings where things are spoken, that nobody is aware off.”