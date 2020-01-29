The one good thing about Embiid’s annual/semi-annual injury hiatuses is that they give us an opportunity to appreciate with fresh eyes the impact of his presence. Anybody who professes to believe that the Sixers might somehow be better off without him is, quite simply, somebody who does not watch this team with regularity and intention. The entire nature of the thing changes when he is on the court, and Tuesday was no different. He scored 24 points, sank nine of 13 shots, grabbed eight boards, finished with a plus-11. He was calm, in control, hampered only slightly by the brace immobilizing his fingers.