Joel Embiid accepts MVP trophy in front of Sixers fans at the Wells Fargo Center

Joel Embiid got emotional.

The 76ers center hoisted the Michael Jordan Trophy before thanking his parents and teammates, the people that meant the most to him. Then he summoned his son, Arthur, to join him near center court. At that point, Embiid broke down in tears as the sellout crowd chanted “MVP … MVP ... MVP!”

“Honestly, he’s the main reason why I’m really here,” Embiid said of his son. “Becoming a father really changed my whole life. I just wanted to show him a good example.”

The birth of his son in 2020 also elevated his game. And he got to celebrate that Friday night before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics. NBA commissioner Adam Silver presented Embiid with the Jordan trophy, which is awarded to the Most Valuable Player.

He won the award after posting his second straight scoring title by averaging 33.1 points and was eighth in rebounds (10.2) and seventh in blocks (1.7). He was also named Eastern Conference player of the month three times.

He joins Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Moses Malone, and Allen Iverson as the only Sixers to win the award.

Embiid received 915 points and 73 first-place votes from the media to win easily. Two-time defending MVP and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić was second with 674 points and 15 first-place votes. Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was third with 606 points and 12 first-place votes.