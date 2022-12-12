Joel Embiid was named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the second time this season on Monday.

The 76ers center averaged 43.3 points on 63.9% shooting to go along with 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block as the team went 2-1 last week.

Embiid became the 10th player in NBA history to average 43 points and 10 rebounds and shoot at least 60% over a three-game span. His highlight was finishing with 53 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday night’s 133-113 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid also won conference player of the week on Nov. 14. Monday marked the ninth player of the week honor of his career. Hall of Famer Allen Iverson is the only player with more player of the week awards as a Sixer with 20.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was named the Western Conference player of the week after averaging 33 points and 8.3 rebounds and shooting 70.4% in three games.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, and Orlando Magic guard Franz Wagner were the other nominees for the East’s player of the week.

The West’s nominees were Dallas guard Luka Doncic, Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

Embiid is once again having an MVP caliber season, averaging 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks. He scored at least 30 points in 12 of his 18 games.

Embiid finished as the MVP runner-up in each of the last two seasons.