Sixers-Nuggets takeaways: Joel Embiid praises and outplays Nikola Jokić

Joel Embiid can say whatever he wants about Nikola Jokić being the NBA’s best player. But the way he dominates the Denver Nuggets center reveals he believes otherwise.

Meanwhile, Tobias Harris continues to showcase his versatility. And Patrick Beverley doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind, especially when it comes to defending Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

Those three things stood out in the 76ers’ 126-121 victory over Denver Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid being modest

Following their much-anticipated showdown, Embiid palmed Jokić's head and whispered into the Denver center’s ear.

The reigning MVP told his rival that he was “the best player in the league.”

Jokić is the reigning NBA Finals MVP after leading the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA championship. He also won the league MVP award in 2021 and 2022.

“It’s funny, because Twitter, we have a war going on between Philly fans and Denver fans,” Embiid said. “It’s funny because both of us are just like, who cares? We want to play basketball and win some games. But he deserves (the praise). Until you knock him down, that’s the best in the league. He’s the finals MVP. Until you take that away, he can claim that.

“But then again, I also believe in myself.”

Embiid has a knack for dominating his counterpart. He had 41 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds Tuesday. In eight head-to-head battles, Embiid is averaging 27.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. The Sixers are 6-2 in those games.

So while he’s giving Jokić the props, Embiid has been giving him the business on the court. He torched Jokić and the Nuggets for 47 points and 18 rebounds in last season’s meeting.

“I’m extremely competitive if anybody didn’t know,” Embiid said. “So if you are telling me that this is the best player in the league, and this guy is better than me, of course, I’m going to go out and try to see for myself if people are right.

“It can be Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. It can be Steph [Curry], it can be KD [Kevin Durant], it can be Anthony Davis, all those guys. I just want to see for myself if they really bother me and what I can do to be better than them.”

Harris’ versatility

Harris is doing whatever is needed for the Sixers to win.

With Embiid sidelined, the power forward scored 32 and 37 points against the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. He had 10 points against the Houston Rockets on Monday in Embiid’s return. And he provided defense and clutch scoring against the Nuggets (28-14).

Embiid only took one shot in the first quarter while providing solid defense. Harris ended the game with two blocks and a steal while being a game-best plus-13. He scored 14 of his 24 points on 5-for-5 shooting – including two three-pointers – in the second half.

“I’m just trying to be effective,” Harris said. “Everywhere on the court I’m trying to make an impact, whether it’s on the defensive end, finding out a way to help our team to be more versatile as a group.

“At the same time, just figuring out different spots to be in.”

Beverley tells it like it is

Beverley played the entire fourth quarter, drawing Murray as a defensive assignment. The Nuggets guard was held scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting while playing 11:58 in the quarter.

Beverley was asked what was the key to his defensive success on the standout guard.

“No key,” he said. “I’ve been locking his [butt] up for years.”

So how does he approach a guy like that?

“No approach,” Beverley added. “Just a normal day.”

Murray scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half. He shot 2-for-10 after intermission.