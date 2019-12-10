Tuesday’s 8 p.m. game will be the second and final meeting between the teams this season. On Nov. 8, the Nuggets staged a madcap comeback in a 100-97 win in Denver. Denver trailed by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter before storming back. Jokic made a 20-foot jumper to give Denver a 98-97 lead with 2.2 seconds left. Embiid then was called for a charge with .9 seconds remaining. The NBA Officiating Last 2 Minute Report later stated that a foul should have been called on Jokic instead of Embiid.