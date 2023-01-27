Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić continue to change center position — and basketball at large

Joel Embiid tried to downplay it.

The 76ers center tried to stress that Saturday’s much-anticipated matchup will be against the Denver Nuggets, not Nikola Jokić.

“Not just him, they have a lot of great players on their team,” Embiid said. “And they are playing very well.”

He noted the Nuggets’ three-point shooting, which ranks first in the NBA at 39.5%. Embiid also talked about Aaron Gordon, who is having a fantastic season. He complimented Michael Porter Jr., and said Jamal Murray was back to where he was before being sidelined for 18 months with an ACL injury.

“He’s the reason why they got to the [Western Conference] finals two years ago,” Embiid said. “… So it’s going to be a good matchup. I’m just going to try to do whatever it takes to win.”

No one can argue that this is not a good matchup. The Sixers (31-16), who sit at second in the Eastern Conference, are the NBA’s hottest team. They have won a league-best six consecutive games and 19 of their last 23.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets (34-15) have the West’s best record and are winners of eight of their last 11 games.

But this matchup is part of ESPN’s Rivals Week slate because of Embiid and Jokić.

Not only are Embiid and Jokić the best centers in the game, they’re also among the league’s top five players. Jokić captured his second straight MVP last season with Embiid finishing as runner-up both times, and they’re among the favorites to win the award this season.

As a result, the duo is destroying the myth that NBA teams can no longer build a championship franchise around centers.

So come 3 p.m. Saturday, there are expected to be a lot of eyes glued to the head-to-head matchup of elite centers at the Wells Fargo Center, assuming they’re both available.

Embiid appeared to tweak his injured left foot in Wednesday’s 137-133 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He said afterward that he’s fine.

However, Jokić missed three of the Nuggets’ last four games while recovering from a tight left hamstring.

Jokić, Murray (left knee), Porter (personal reasons), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) all sat out Wednesday’s 107-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Both teams will have two days to rest up and heal in advance of what is one of the biggest head-to-head matchups this season.

“Those two guys are special. They literally are …” Sixers coach Doc Rivers recently said of the centers. “They’re both dominating. What I think’s great from both of them, they’re not just doing it on the post. They can do it on the post, but they’re doing it in every way, which is amazing.”

Embiid is second in scoring at 33.4 points per game. The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder also averages 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.1 steals. Embiid has 21 double-doubles and one triple-double in 35 games this season.

Blessed with guard-like skills and great footwork, Embiid is one the most unstoppable players in the NBA. There’s no better volume scorer at the position. He has scored at least 35 points on 15 occasions this season, ranking second behind Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić (20).

But when it comes to playmaking, Jokić is one of the league’s best regardless of position. The Nuggets look at the 6-11, 284-pounder as their point center, who initiates most of their offense. He averages 25.1 points and rates second in assists (9.9) and fifth in rebounds (11.1).

Jokić also leads the league in triple-doubles with 15 and is second in double-doubles with 33.

So Embiid and Jokić are proving that the league’s top teams don’t always have to be led by perimeter players.

“You look at some of the best players in the league,” Embiid said, “Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is up there as far as the way he plays. Obviously, Jokić, the way he passes the ball as a big. And obviously, me, as far as my guard skills and my ability.

“It’s great for the league. … I think we are going to get to the point in 30 or 40 years, most guys in the NBA are probably going to be 6-7 or taller. So it’s good to be some of the first ones for the next generation.”

For all those reasons, it’s impossible to downplay Saturday’s individual matchup.