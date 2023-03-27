Sixers’ Joel Embiid out for MVP showdown with Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic

DENVER — Sixers center Joel Embiid has been ruled out of Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Embiid tried to participate in the morning shootaround but was unable to go. Asked how he felt afterward, Embiid said “Not good.”

Embiid is dealing with tightness in his right calf. He did exercises on the calf while teammates did post-shootaround shooting drills.

Embiid’s being unavailable means there will be no showdown between him and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Jokic won the MVP award the previous two seasons while Embiid was the runner-up. Embiid is the frontrunner for the award this season.

Meanwhile, James Harden (left Achilles) is expected to play after missing the past three games. Forward Danuel House Jr. (right shoulder) will play. Harden and House participated in Monday morning’s shootaround.

The Sixers (49-25) look to snap their two-game skid. The Nuggets (50-24) have the best record in the Western Conference.