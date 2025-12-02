Joel Embiid will miss Sixers’ game vs. Wizards; Paul George listed as questionable

Joel Embiid is back to recuperating.

The 76ers center will miss Tuesday’s game against the Washington Wizards at Xfinity Mobile Arena due to a right knee injury recovery. The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder played in Sunday’s double-overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks after missing the previous nine games because of knee injuries.

Embiid finished with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a block in a season-high 30 minutes. He played after initially being listed as out for the game on Saturday’s injury report. The 2023 MVP was upgraded to questionable on Sunday’s pregame report before being cleared to play before the game.

He’s not the only Sixer missing Tuesday’s game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (sprained left knee) and Trendon Watford (left adductor strain) will remain sidelined. Meanwhile, Paul George (left knee injury recovery/lower back tightness) and Andre Drummond (sprained right knee) are questionable.

Embiid has already missed 12 of the Sixers’ 19 games because of his knee ailments. He is averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks in 24.3 minutes.