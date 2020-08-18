Joel Embiid, who gives the Sixers a huge edge over most teams, should be even more dominant against the undersized Celtics. And in the first quarter, he was having it his own way, both near and away from the basket. He was 5-for-5 shooting with a 9-foot driving hook, a cutting dunk, a 15-foot jumper, another shot by the basket, and a step-back, 25-foot three that was taken because the shot clock was running down.