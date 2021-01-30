Embiid participated in Friday’s shootaround, and Doc Rivers sad before the game that he expected the three-time All-Star to play. The Sixers just wanted to see how Embiid’s back felt after his pregame workout. He rode an exercise bike when subbed out of the game in the first half to keep his back loose and body warm. Embiid also appeared to have a heating pad on his back. He wore the heating pad while seated in a chair behind the basket when subbed out in the second half.