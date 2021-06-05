There’s a chance that Joel Embiid will play Sunday.

The 76ers center is listed as questionable against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center. Embiid was sidelined Wednesday with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee when the Sixers closed out their first-round series against the Washington Wizards.

While he didn’t play, Embiid spent 20 minutes participating in dribbling and shooting drills before Wednesday’s game. Displaying his shooting stroke, the MVP candidate buried jump shot after jump shot. He even attempted several fadeaway shots off one leg while working up a sweat. He had good lateral movement.

The Sixers were off on Thursday. But Embiid participated in some portions of practice on Friday and Saturday. Coach Doc Rivers said Embiid did not partake in live drills.

His status for Sunday’s game will be determined following treatment and his pregame workout.

Rivers said Embiid suffered the injury in Monday’s Game 4 loss to the Wizards.

He took a hard fall on his backside when Robin Lopez blocked his driving layup with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first quarter. While landing on the court, Embiid hyperflexed his right knee. After getting up gingerly, Embiid sat on the bench during a timeout and returned to the game.

He stretched out his back before resuming play. Embiid later reached down to touch his right knee. He was soon subbed out of the game with 36.5 seconds remaining in the quarter. Embiid then went to the locker room. Moments later, the team trainer and team doctor went to the locker room to attend to him. The team announced that Embiid wouldn’t return for the rest of the game.