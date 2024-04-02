Joel Embiid upgraded to questionable vs. Thunder, after missing two months following knee surgery

Joel Embiid is back?

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player has been officially upgraded to questionable to play against the 76ers Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, another positive step in his long-anticipated return after a two-month absence following knee surgery.

After reports surfaced Monday morning that Embiid could return as soon as Tuesday’s matchup against Oklahoma City, the NBA’s official injury report listed Embiid as out for that game Monday afternoon. Embiid also was not present for the Sixers’ Tuesday-morning shootaround, but was upgraded to questionable about 90 minutes before tipoff, as he took the floor for a an individual workout.

That status update also occurred just before Nick Nurse’s pregame news conference, when he said he expected Embiid would have a minutes restriction if he did play Tuesday.

“It’s all looked pretty good,” Nurse said of Embiid’s work in recent days, when he traveled on the Sixers’ most recent road trip and participated in practices. “It’s probably typical. Conditioning, rhythm, all those things take time to get back, so that’s part of the equation too.

“My first thought is this: I want to get him out there and evaluate where we’re at. I think it’s really important to evaluate, each step of the way, how its going. I’m the head coach, and my job is to get this team to play the best it can and that means in the short-term and the long-term. So I’ll keep both of those things in mind.”

Embiid was again putting up MVP-caliber — and historic — numbers before his meniscus injury, averaging a career-high 35.3 points per game to go along with 11.3 rebounds, a career-best 5.7 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 34 games.

He had been bothered by a knee issue for a chunk of the season, but surgery became required when the Golden State Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga fell on his leg in a Jan. 30 loss. Embiid had the procedure on Feb. 6, and optimism from the organization has existed since then that he would be back on the floor before the end of the regular season.

He rejoins a Sixers team that has sputtered without him. They are 11-22 since Jan. 22, which coincides with the late-January road trip when Embiid sustained the injury. They have slipped to eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings, entering Tuesday 1 ½ games behind the seventh-place Miami Heat and 2 ½ games back of the Indiana Pacers with seven regular-season games remaining.