Joel Embiid will sit out against the Boston Celtics with right knee soreness

Joel Embiid will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics at Xfinity Mobile Arena with right knee soreness.

The 76ers said the 2023 MVP and seven-time All-Star is being evaluated by team doctors, and further updates will be provided at an appropriate time. This news comes as Embiid continues to recover from a left knee injury and plays on a minutes restriction. He underwent surgery in April for the second time in 14 months. It was the third surgery on that knee in nine years.

The 7-foot-2, 280-pound center missed Sunday’s 111-108 home loss to the Detroit Pistons because he doesn’t play on back-to-back nights to rest his left knee. He’s already missed four of the Sixers’ first 10 games for the injury. Embiid is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 23.3 minutes in six games played.

He had his best game of the season in Saturday’s 130-120 home win over the Toronto Raptors. Embiid finished with 29 points on 10-for-16 shooting, along with going 8 of 9 on free throws. He also had six rebounds, four assists, and one block while logging a season-long 25:57.

Andre Drummond started in Embiid’s place against the Pistons, while Adem Bona got the start in his first three games missed.

Paul George (left knee surgery recovery), Dominick Barlow (right elbow laceration), and Johni Broome (right ankle sprain) are the other sidelined Sixers.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are without Jayson Tatum (right Achilles’ repair). Max Shulga and Amari Williams will also miss the game while on two-way assignment with Boston’s NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.