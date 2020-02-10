As the fourth quarter started, with Simmons out of the game, Embiid figured in the Sixers’ first four baskets. He began by hitting a short jump hook over 7-foot-1 Luke Kornet and on the next offensive possession, rebounded a Mike Scott miss, and sent home a follow dunk. On the next trip, he fed Furkan Korkmaz for a layup. That was followed on the fourth possession by two free throws after being fouled in the post.