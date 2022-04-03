CLEVELAND — Joel Embiid is listed as questionable to play in the 76ers’ game at the Cavaliers on Sunday night because of left ankle soreness.

The Sixers are on the second game of a back-to-back set, after throttling the Charlotte Hornets 144-114 Saturday afternoon at home. Embiid, who is on pace to set a career high in regular-season games played, rested the second game of the Sixers’ last back-to-back, a March 21 home win against Miami.

Before that, Embiid had played in 41 of 42 games while managing a number of injuries during an MVP-caliber season. During Saturday’s postgame news conference, he revealed a deep cut on his right shooting hand, which he said he has been dealing with for about two months because it keeps opening up while catching passes and dunking.

Embiid entered Sunday ranked fourth in the NBA in scoring at 30 points per game, while also averaging 11.5 rebounds, a career-high 4.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Perhaps another reason to consider resting Embiid: Cleveland’s starting big men, All-Star Jarrett Allen (finger) and Rookie of the Year contender Evan Mobley (ankle), are both out Sunday.

James Harden is not listed on the injury report. The All-Star guard had missed the second game of the Sixers’ previous two back-to-backs to manage a hamstring injury that occurred before the blockbuster trade from the Brooklyn Nets to Philly.

Coach Doc Rivers said after Saturday’s win that he hoped Embiid and Harden would both play against the Cavaliers. But earlier in the week, Rivers alluded that his heavy-minute stars could get some more rest time down the stretch. The Sixers have four regular-season games remaining after Sunday, including closing with a home back-to-back against Indiana and Detroit next weekend.

The 47-30 Sixers enter Sunday in fourth place in the tightly packed Eastern Conference standings, 2 1/2 games back of the first-place Miami Heat (50-30), one game behind the second-place Milwaukee Bucks (48-29) and a half-game back of the Boston Celtics (48-30). The Sixers can clinch one of the playoffs’ top 6 seeds, which avoids the play-in tournament for teams seeded seventh through 10th, with a win Sunday.