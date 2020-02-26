CLEVELAND — That was one expensive obscene hand gesture by Joel Embiid.
The NBA fined the 76ers center $25,000 on Wednesday for displaying his middle finger at Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter late in Monday night’s 129-112 victory at the Wells Fargo Center and using profane language during a live TV interview.
Embiid made the gesture after Huerter ran behind him and stole the ball with 17.9 seconds left, instead of allowing the Sixers big man to run out the clock and celebrate the lopsided victory. Embiid scored a career-high 49 points that night. He apologized for his actions after the game.
The amount of the fine reflected his “multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum,” the league said in a news release.
Embiid had been suspended two games without pay earlier this season for an in-game fight against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns on Nov. 30. The three-time All-Star also was fined $25,000 for publicly criticizing referees after a tough loss to the Boston Celtics on Feb. 12, 2019.