Joel Embiid, who has missed the past nine games for the 76ers with a torn ligament in his left ring finger, will be listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game at the Wells Fargo Center against the Golden State Warriors.
Embiid was a full participant in practice for the second straight time. He was also a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Sixers didn’t practice on Sunday.
According to a team official, Embiid is scheduled to see a hand surgeon before the game to determine his availability. He suffered his injury on Jan. 6 and had surgery on Jan. 9.
In addition, Zhaire Smith did not participate in practice with a left ankle sprain. He was in individualized workouts and will be questionable for Tuesday’s game.