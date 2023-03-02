Sixers center Joel Embiid out against Miami Heat due to sore left foot

Joel Embiid will miss Wednesday’s game at the Miami Heat with left foot soreness.

The Sixers star has been managing the injury for weeks, but had not missed a game since Jan. 21 at the Sacramento Kings. He was added to the Sixers’ injury report Wednesday afternoon and did not go through his pregame shooting routine.

Embiid entered Wednesday ranked second in the NBA in scoring (33 points per game) while also averaging 10.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

P.J. Tucker will start at center for the Sixers against the Heat, while Tyrese Maxey will move into the first group alongside James Harden, De’Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris.

» READ MORE: Despite top 10 status, the Sixers still see room for improvement on defense: ‘It’s little things’

The Sixers play the second half of a back-to-back set on Thursday at the Dallas Mavericks and NBA leading scorer Luka Doncic. This is a stretch of five games in seven nights — all on the road — for the Sixers.