The 76ers had yet another nail-biter Tuesday night, a 98-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the game.
Best performance: Joel Embiid had 27 points and 16 rebounds and had the game-winning dunk with 13.2 seconds left. Embiid was 10-for-20 from the field and also blocked two shots, He had four assists and two turnovers and went 3-for-5 from three-point range.
Worst performance: After the game, Sixers coach Brett Brown said that Tobias Harris had a stomach bug and that he didn’t know until about 4 p.m. that the veteran forward would be playing. That said, Harris was on the court and has to be judged that way. Harris had the winning assist and also two key baskets down the stretch, but he also shot just 4-for-17, including 0-for-11 on threes.
Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle made the most of his limited playing time. In just 12 minutes and 42 seconds, he had three blocked shots and two steals. After not playing in Denver and logging just 2:43 of mop-up action in Sunday’s win over Charlotte, Thybulle gave the Sixers the defensive energy they needed.
Worst statistic: Cleveland had zero blocked shots, eight fewer than the Sixers.
Best statistic: The Sixers outscored Cleveland, 25-13, in fast-break points. Getting easier points in transition was needed the way the Sixers shot from distance.
Worst of the worst: The three-point shooting of both teams left a lot to be desired. The Cavs were 5-for-21 (23.8%) from three-point range. The Sixers were 8-for-38 (21.1%). Take away Embiid’s 3-for-5 effort, and the rest of the team shot 5-for-33 (15.1%).
Best of the best: When the Sixers needed it, they turned up the defense. After Collin Sexton scored to increase Cleveland’s lead to 97-92 with 3:34 left, the Cavs were shut out the rest of the way. After that basket, the Cavs shot 0-for-3 and committed two turnovers.