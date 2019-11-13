Worst performance: After the game, Sixers coach Brett Brown said that Tobias Harris had a stomach bug and that he didn’t know until about 4 p.m. that the veteran forward would be playing. That said, Harris was on the court and has to be judged that way. Harris had the winning assist and also two key baskets down the stretch, but he also shot just 4-for-17, including 0-for-11 on threes.